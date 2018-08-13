Over 60,000 students join Prashant Kishor’s National Agenda Forum for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2019 Lok Sabha elections

More than 60,000 students have reportedly joined a new platform launched by election strategist Prashant Kishor.

More than 60,000 students have reportedly joined a new platform launched by election strategist Prashant Kishor, the founder of Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC). The new forum launched by Kishor is the National Agenda Forum, which is aimed at aiding the campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As per a report in DNA, the organisers plan to add more students and take the total number to at least 1 lakh. The team is carrying out outreach programmes in colleges across the country for the same.

The DNA report quoted a member of the NAC, without naming him, that students from more than 4000 colleges from across 600 districts have joined the forum. They will be working as Part Times Associates in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor’s erstwhile team, Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), had carried out a similar exercise named Manthan earlier. Manthan had seen participation of 4000 students from over 500 colleges.

The students have joined the team without IPAC making it clear as to whose campaign it will take care of in the general elections. Keeping this in mind, the organisation is expecting some dropouts in case the political inclination of the students is not in sync with whoever Kishor and his team align with.

Besides, the IPAC has also reportedly reached out to noted celebrities from different walks of life to empower their campaign strategy. Among those approached by the organisation are Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak and Magsaysay Award winner Baba Amte.

Apart from these, the IPAC has also reportedly approached actors R Madhavan, Piyush Mishra, artist Shyam Rangeela, Tushar Gandhi, sportspersons MC Mary Kom, Mohit Sharma and PT Usha.

The NAC has also launched an online poll featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others.

