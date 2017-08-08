close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Over 62% households in rural India have access to toilets: Survey

More than 62 per cent households in rural India have access to toilets while their usage stands at 91 per cent, till June, according to a survey.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 18:19

New Delhi: More than 62 per cent households in rural India have access to toilets while their usage stands at 91 per cent, till June, according to a survey.

To evaluate the progress made under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Quality Council of India (QCI) on the directions of the Union Rural Development Ministry conducted a national third-party verification survey of the mission.

"It was conducted during May-June this year. As per its findings, the overall access to toilets was 62.45 per cent in rural households and 91.29 per cent of them were using it, till June this year," Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters here.

Whereas, as per official data the overall access to toilets was 63.73 per cent, "so the findings of the QCI are near to our data, which testifies the progress made under the clean India mission," he said.

The minister said the government was confident that it would achieve its target of making the entire country open defecation free (ODF) by October 2, 2019.

According to the survey, 89 per cent households in rural areas across the country had no litter around their premises while 93 per cent households had no stagnant waste.

QCI conducted survey in 1.4 lakh households in 4,626 villages across the country. The surveyors also visited 4,289 anganwadis and 1,670 public health centres.

According to the survey, 65 per cent of anganwadis and 76 per cent of public health centres (PHC) have access to toilet.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014 with the goal of achieving ODF and clean India by October 2, 2019.

TAGS

Swachh Bharat MissionQuality Council of IndiahouseholdsRural IndiaUnion Rural Development Ministry

From Zee News

NSDC, Google to launch mobile app development programme
Technology

NSDC, Google to launch mobile app development programme

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Badaun man booked for sedition, held for...

Delhi Court reserves order in defamation complaint against AAP leaders
Delhi

Delhi Court reserves order in defamation complaint against...

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K situation 'better' than last year: Minist...

Congress Working Committee meeting begins, Rahul Gandhi skips due to fever
India

Congress Working Committee meeting begins, Rahul Gandhi ski...

EuropeWorld

UK ex-policeman jailed for filming nudists from helicopter

Jammu and Kashmir

'BSF crew error caused BSF-IndiGo planes incident in J...

World

Rwandan soldiers arrive in South Sudan ahead of thousands m...

WorldAsia

Nepal hosts gay pride parade demanding equal rights

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

UEFA Super Cup: Manchester United's bid to return to summit of European football begins against Real Madrid

Talk of war between India and China could turn out to be disastrous for both countries

Proactive digital policing key to stopping cyber crimes

DNA Edit | Crisis manager in crisis: Ahmed Patel’s win or loss will affect his standing in Congress

Interview | Digital economy can grow to $2 trillion in the next five years: Ravi Shankar Prasad