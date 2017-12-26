Over 88,000 candidates, including 40% women, register for NMAT by GMAC 2017

New Delhi: More than 88,000 candidates registered for the management entrance exam NMAT by GMAC in 2017. The exam witnessed a growth of 7 per cent in registrations for 2017 over 2016.

The total number of registrations closed at 88,454 in 2017, as compared to 82,928 last year.

The registration window for the exam was open from July 4 to October 14, 2017. The exam held between October 5 to December 18, 2017.

“In 2017, we have expanded the NMAT by GMAC test center network by 100% from 24 cities to 48 cities and additionally opened testing internationally in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. We believe that the additional benefits offered to candidates on the official prep have boosted candidate’s confidence,” said Vikram Shah, Director - Product Management, GMAC.

Nearly 40% women and 47% non-engineering candidates registered for the NMAT by GMAC in 2017, he further added.

The exam also introduced new test prep material and launched 58 new test centers in 44 cities in India and 4 international cities have increased the accessibility of the exam to the candidates.

Graduate Management Admission Council or GMAC, which conducts the Graduate Management Admission Test worldwide, acquired NMAT exam from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in March 2015 and rebranded it as NMAT by GMAC.

Conducted by GMAC, the NMAT by GMAC exam is accepted by 18 leading institutions in India:

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad; Xavier University, Bhubaneswar; MISB Bocconi, Mumbai; ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations; Alliance University, Bangalore; BSE Institute Limited; Amity University, Delhi NCR; Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh; SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat; Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida; University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun; Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad; BML Munjal University, Delhi; VIT University, Vellore; ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; Mody University, Rajasthan; GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam; Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad