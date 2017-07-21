close
Over 96,000 houses built for married Armymen, says minister

The government has built more than 96,000 houses for married military officers and soldiers as part of the sanctioned project to construct 1,98,881 houses, Parliament was told on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 21:42

New Delhi: The government has built more than 96,000 houses for married military officers and soldiers as part of the sanctioned project to construct 1,98,881 houses, Parliament was told on Friday.

While 57,875 units were constructed in the first phase, of the 69,904 units meant for second phase, 38,811 have already been built, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"The balance 31,093 under the second phase are under construction. Balance 71,102 are planned for third phase projects," he said.

The Married Accommodation Project was approved in 2002 for providing 1,98,881 Dwelling Units (DUs) to serving defence personnel.

"Apart from the construction of dwelling units, the hiring of houses is also undertaken for defence personnel to meet the deficiency of housing," he said.

Indian Army, Parliament of India, subhash bhamre, Lok Sabha

