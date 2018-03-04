Over one lakh students in Valley availed free coaching in winter break

SRINAGAR: Over one lakh students in Kashmir Valley received free coaching from the state's Education Department during winter vacations, officials said here today.

The students participated in the winter camps established by the department, the officials said.

They said the department had established 901 winter camps for the purpose of providing free coaching to students.

Free coaching was provided to students from Class I to VIII in these camps for which 3,600 teachers were engaged, the officials said.