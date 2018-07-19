हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Overhauled' Tejas Express to run between New Delhi-Chandigarh; know about its key features

Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train has bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system.

ANI photo

New Delhi: The Tejas Express, which will run either between New Delhi to Chandigarh or Delhi's Anand Vihar to Lucknow, is all set to hit the tracks, the Indian Railways said on Thursday. The old blue colour scheme of the train has been replaced with saffron, yellow and brown colours.

The high speed, air-conditioned Tejas Express, boasts of several ultra-modern facilities onboard. Tejas Express is a state of the art train capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph with ultra modern amenities.

Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train has bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system.

Since the train is equipped with better facilities, the fare is slightly higher as compared to normal mail/express service. There are comfortable seating arrangements and each seat has LED TV with touch control system and call bell facilities.

There are tea and coffee vending machines and snack tables at each coach as catering facility for passengers in the newly designed coaches.

Tejas ExpressNew DelhiIndian RailwaysChandigarhLucknow

