Padma Awards announced: Murli Manohar Joshi, Virat Kohli, Kailash Kher among notable winners - Full list here

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday announced the list of Padma awardees, which included politicians, sports personalities, and those who have made their mark in fields like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year. This year, the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri awardees.

Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees.

Here are the names of the awardees:

Padma Vibhushan - 7

KJ Yesudas (Art-Music)

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (Others-Spiritualism)

Sharad Pawar (Public Affairs)

Murli Manohar Joshi (Public Affairs)

Professor Udipi Ramachandra Rao (Science and Engineering)

Late Shri Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous) (Public Affairs)

Late Shri PA Sangma (Posthumous) (Public Affairs)

Padma Bhushan - 7

Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Art-Music)

Professor (Dr) Devi Prasad Dwivedi (Literature and Education)

Tehemton Udwadia (Medicine)

Ratna Sundar Maharaj (Others-Spiritualism)

Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati (Others-Yoga)

H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner) (Literature & Education)

Late Shri Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous) (Literature & Education - Journalism)

Padma Shri - 75

Basanti Bisht (Art-Music)

Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair (Art-Dance)

Aruna Mohanty (Art-Dance)

Bharathi Vishnuvardhan (Art-Cinema)

Sadhu Meher (Art-Cinema)

TK Murthy (Art-Music)

Laishram Birendrakumar Singh (Art-Music)

Krishna Ram Chaudhary (Art-Music)

Baoa Devi (Art-Painting)

Tilak Gitai (Art-Painting)

Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri Rao (Art-Sculpture)

Jitendra Haripal (Art-Music)

Kailash Kher (Art-Music)

Parassala B Ponnammal (Art-Music)

Sukri Bommagowda (Art-Music)

Mukund Nayak (Art-Music)

Purushottam Upadhyay (Art-Music)

Anuradha Paudwal (Art-Music)

Wareppa Naba Nil (Art-Theatre)

Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary (Civil Service)

TK Viswanathan (Civil Service)

Kanwal Sibal (Civil Service)

Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla (Literature & Education)

Eli Ahmed (Literature & Education)

Dr Narendra Kohli (Literature & Education)

Prof. G. Venkatasubbiah (Literature & Education)

Akkitham Achyuthan Namboothiri (Literature & Education)

Kashi Nath Pandita (Literature & Education)

Chamu Krishna Shastry (Literature & Education)

Harihar Kripalu Tripathi (Literature & Education)

Michel Danino (Literature & Education)

Punam Suri (Literature & Education)

VG Patel (Literature & Education)

V Koteswaramma (Literature & Education)

Balbir Dutt (Literature & Education-Journalism)

Bhawana Somaaya (Literature & Education-Journalism)

Vishnu Pandya (Literature & Education-Journalism)

Dr. Subroto Das (Medicine)

Dr. (Smt.) Bhakti Yadav (Medicine)

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Waheed (Medicine)

Dr. Madan Madhav Godbole (Medicine)

Dr. Devendra Dayabhai Patel (Medicine)

Prof. Harkishan Singh (Medicine)

Dr. Mukut Minz (Medicine)

Arun Kumar Sharma (Others-Archaeology)

Sanjeev Kapoor (Others-Culinary)

Meenakshi Amma (Others-Martial Art)

Genabhai Dargabhai Patel (Others-Agriculture)

Chandrakant Pithawa (Science & Engineering)

Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray (Science & Engineering)

Chintakindi Mallesham (Science & Engineering)

Jitendra Nath Goswami (Science & Engineering)

Daripalli Ramaiah (Social Work)

Girish Bhardwaj (Social Work)

Karimul Hak (Social Work)

Bipin Ganatra (Social Work)

Nivedita Raghunath Bhide (Social work)

Appasaheb Dharmadhikari (Social Work)

Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal (Social Work)

Virat Kohli (Sports-Cricket)

Shekar Naik (Sports-Cricket)

Vikasa Gowda (Sports-Discus Throw)

Deepa Malik (Sports-Athletics)

Mariyappan Thangavelu (Sports-Athletics)

Dipa Karmakar (Sports-Gymnastics)

PR Shreejesh (Sports-Hockey)

Sakshi Malik (Sports-Wrestling)

Mohan Reddy Venkatrama Bodanapu (Trade & Industry)

Imrat Khan (NRI/PIO) (Art-Music)

Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO) (Literature & Education)

HR Shah (NRI/PIO) (Literature & Education-Journalism)

Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon (Posthumous) (Medicine)

Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya (Posthumous) (Others-Archaeology)

Dr. Mapuskar (Posthumous) (Social Work)

Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner) (Social Work)