'Padmaavat' violence: SC to hear contempt pleas against four states on January 29

New Delhi: In the wake of violent protests across the country against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversy-mired film Padmaavat, the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the contempt petition against four state governments - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana - for not taking adequate steps to ensure law and order situation before the release of the film'.

Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla informed that the apex court has agreed to hear the petitions on Monday.

"The Honorable Supreme Court has agreed to hear my petition on Monday. I prayed to the Honorable Supreme Court that its judgment with regard to film Padmaavat on January 18 is not being followed, while the law and order situation is being violated", Poonawalla was quoted as saying by ANI.

Besides the plea filed by Poonawalla, the apex court will also hear a couple of petitions against the four states on the same day.

Referring to the violent protests by suspected members of fringe groups, including Rajput Karni Sena, the Congress leader also referred to the Gurugram incident where a school bus ferrying nursery students was attacked on Wednesday by a mob protesting against the controversial film.

''It is a state government's responsibility to see that its people are abiding by the Supreme Court's decision,'' he said.

"Innocent kids are being stoned, they are crying and being tortured. Law and order is the responsibility of the state governments to summon chief secretaries, home secretaries and DGP's of these four states and ask them why the Supreme Court judgment is not being followed", he added.

He added that once the Supreme Court has given an order it should be implemented in letter and spirit.

In his petition, Poonawalla had alleged that the four states had failed in their duty to maintain law and order.

Ahead of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat's release, protests led by Rajput communities and other fringe outfits took a violent form in various parts of the country, yesterday.

(With ANI inputs)