Those who killed Muslims, burnt Dalits alive are now targeting children: Arvind Kejriwal on Gurugram bus attack

NEW DELHI: Enraged over the attack on school children in Gurugram by those protesting against Padmaavat's release, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that one should not remain silent against such attacks.

"I appeal to everyone. We cannot afford to remain silent anymore. They killed Muslims, burnt Dalits alive, thrashed them. Today, they have started pelting our children with stones, have started intruding into our homes. Don't remain silent now, speak up," Kejriwal said.

He added that it was imperative to "speak up" against "divisive forces" now. He was speaking at a state-level event to celebrate Republic Day at north Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Kejriwal stated that it was a matter of "shame" that stones were pelted on school children and sought a punishment "harsher than the punishment Lord Rama had given to Ravana".

"It is the land of Rama, Krishna, Gautam Budhha, Mahavira, Guru Nanak, Kabir and Meera, followers of Prophet Mohammad and Jesus Christ. I want to ask were the people who hurled stones Hindus, Muslims or Christians? Which religion preaches violence against children? I am raising this issue ahead of Republic Day with a heavy heart as I love my nation. I cannot see such violence in the country. People here love their country and want peace and love. I request the powers at the Centre (Hukum marano), please spare us," he said.

Attacking the Central government over the law and order issue around Padmaavat, Kejriwal had earlier said that there must be no expectation for investments to flow in if the entire machinery, including Central government, state governments and Supreme Court, cannot ensure the release of one movie.

"If all state govts, central govt and SC together cannot get one movie released and run safely, how can we expect investments to flow in? Forget FDI, even local investors wud feel hesitant. Not gud for already dwindling economy. Bad for jobs," he had tweeted.

(With agency inputs)