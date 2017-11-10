Padmavati is an international conspiracy funded by Dubai: Subramanian Swamy

NEW DELHI: The controversy surrounding Padmavati is refusing to die down. After the Supreme Court dismissed a petition against the release of the movie, BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy had a few statements to make on it.

“Dubai residents want Muslim kings to be presented as heroes in our movies and Hindu women eager to enter into relationships with them,” said Swamy, further adding, “We should keep tabs on fact if there's a larger international conspiracy behind it.”

Expressing suspicion on the funding of the movie, Swamy asked the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the financing behind the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie.

“Many such films are being made now-a-days. Huge money spent on production... Many such movies started being produced, especially during UPA's rule in the last 10 years. This needs to be stopped,” added the BJP leader.

In a huge relief for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed against the release of his movie Padmavati, over claims of hurting sentiments of the Rajput community.

The plea had alleged that the movie wrongly depicted Rani Padmavati in the movie and distorted and twisted historical facts.