Padmavati row: Forensic report rules out murder in Nahargarh Fort death, says man committed suicide

JAIPUR: The forensic report in the death of a man whose body was found hanging on the ramparts of Rajasthan's Nahargarh Fort with anti-Padmavati scribblings nearby have ruled out murder.

FSL officials on Saturday said that the final report submitted to police confirms that Chetan Saini's death on November 24 was a suicide and not a murder.

They claimed that the FSL conducted a thorough examination of the evidence and submitted five separate reports, which included viscera report, in the final submission.

The police officials when contacted were not available for comments on the forensic report.

The death of Saini had added to the controversy over the protests over Hindi film "Padmavati", as there were "inflammatory" scribblings, written by charcoal, on many stones near the body. These scribblings also referred to the "Padmavati" movie protest.

"Padmavati ka virodh. Hum putle nahin jalate....latkate hain," slogans were seen scribbles on stones near the body.

Later, Rajasthan Police claimed that the handwriting and surface on which threats against Padmavati movie was scribbed, near the body found hanging in Nahargarh Fort, are 'not normal'.

"The handwriting & the surface on which the notes were written were not normal. Probe has reached advanced stage," said Ajit Singh, Director General of Police, Rajasthan.

On the other hand, the brother of the deceased claimed that man (who was found dead) had nothing to do with the threat related to Padmavati and instead called his death a murder.

"My brother cannot commit suicide, it appears to be a murder. Will demand an investigation into the death. He has nothing to do with the threat note written on rocks Padmavati," said Ram Ratan Saini, brother of the man whose body was found.

Padmavati, based on the life of a Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, is in the eye of the storm following protests from right-wing groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a charge which Sanjay Leela Bhansali has categorically denied.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has now been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat all BJP ruled states - and Punjab, ruled by the Congress, have already opposed the release of the movie.

Amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji's characters, various Rajput and other groups have been protesting against the film, alleging it "distorts" history and hurts the sentiments of the people.