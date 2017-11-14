Padmavati row: Subramanian Swamy hits back at Deepika Padukone over 'we have regressed' remark

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swam slammed actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday for her comments regarding the hullabaloo around 'Padmavati'.

"It`s appalling, it`s absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed," she had said, commenting on the spiralling controversy around the epic drama.

Reacting to Deepika's comments, Swamy tweeted - "Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression. Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective."

Doubts on the extent to which the National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has fictionalised the story has led to a row with politicians, organisations and individuals raising a finger at him for 'distorting history' and demanding that the release of 'Padmavati' be stalled.

However, Deepika is convinced the movie will release, as scheduled, on December 1.

As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film and to tell this story, which needs to be told. And it needs to be told now," Deepika, who plays the title role in Bhansali`s professed tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rajput queen told IANS.

"The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film," she said, adding that the film industry`s support symbolises how "this is not about `Padmavati`. We`re fighting a much bigger battle."

"They are very independent individuals and very strong characters," Deepika added, pointing out that in 'Padmavati', while there are two men - Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh - she essays the title role, which "does not happen often in a woman`s career".

"I celebrate that," she said.

'Padmavati' marks the third film that Deepika has worked in under Bhansali`s direction after 'Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.

(With IANS inputs)