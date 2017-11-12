हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
'Padmavati' row: Watch films as films, don't go into history, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

"Padmavati", which is scheduled to release on December 1, has been facing a lot of trouble since early this year.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 12, 2017, 19:38 PM IST
Mumbai: In the wake of a controversy surrounding upcoming Bollywood film "Padmavati", Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said he saw films as films, without getting into the history or geography as depicted in them.

Asked whether he opposed the film's release, the minority affairs minister said, "What you like in a film, should be accepted and what you do not like, should be left there. I am neither supporting nor opposing the film."

On the ongoing protests against the film, he said, "I see films as films and do not get into its history or geography."

Its director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was assaulted by the activists of a Rajput community group, the Karni Sena, during the shooting of the film in Jaipur.

The group is seeking a ban on "Padmavati", claiming that history has been "distorted" in the film.

