'Pados wali aunty' jokes flood Twitter as CBSE declares Class 12 board result 2018

Even as students waited for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board results 2018 with bated breath, the favourite 'pados wali aunty' jokes are flooding Twiter. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 board results 2018 on Saturday.

Even if it's been 10 years since you appeared for your board exams, you would for sure be remembering the excitement and the nervousness you faced back then. And can you forget the repeated calls by your relatives asking for your marks and percentage! Not to mention those neighbours comparing your marks with the ones that the kid next door got! Ehh.

While those are appearing for the exams this year will relate to it, even those who gave these exams in the past will surely recall those phone calls.

*Result Day* Pados Waali Aunty : Beta result kya aaya? Me : My Result Is My Result None Of Your Result ! *Awkward Silence*#CBSE #CBSEResult2018 #cbseResult — Saurav Gupta (@100ravgupta) May 26, 2018

Students of 12th CBSE be like pic.twitter.com/ix7ZvTybik — MUSKAN (@ItsMuskan_) May 26, 2018

My #CBSE results coming out today. I'm flipping out.. — CHOPRA (@PCxFanboy) May 26, 2018

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 12 results on its official website - cbse.nic.in. Confirming the dates, Education Secretary Anil Swarup had tweeted: "CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on 26th of May." "All the best to the students who appeared in Class 12 CBSE exams. However, treat the result with equanimity. These exams are not the end of the world. Pat yourself on the back if you have done well. Any perceived failure should make you even more determined to succeed in future," Anil Swarup tweeted.

The board also announced a tele-counselling service to help students get over the post-result anxiety. This helpline can be accessed by dialling 1800 11 8004 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. all days from anywhere in the country.

The counselling will be provided by 69 trained specialists, who will have among them principals and psychologists located in India, Singpore, Nepal and several Gulf countries, the board said.

More than 28 lakh students had appeared to give their exams for both classes combined, which were held at 8,591 across the country and Gulf and other nations.

The CBSE has also announced that the Class 10 results will be declared within two days of class 12 results. "Results for class 10 will be announced either on May 28 or 29. All evaluation has been done, not a single paper's result will be withheld," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.