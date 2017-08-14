Pak cancer patient calls Sushma Swaraj her 'mother'; granted visa for treatment in India

close

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 07:20
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured of granting a visa to a Pakistani woman for her treatment in India.  who 

The Pakistani woman named Faiza Tanveer is suffering from cancer. She had requested Swaraj to grant her a medical visa by saying that she should be given help as India is about to celebrate its 70th Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Tanveer had posted,"Ma'am you are mother for me. Please grant me visa as India is about to celebrate its 70th Independence Day. Please help me thankyou."

The External Affairs Minister conveyed the decision of granting the medical visa to her on Sunday and tweeted, "Thanks for your greetings on India's Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India."

It is reported that Faiza is affected with Ameloblastoma, an oral tumour which is aggressive in nature, and want treatment from India. 

