Pak minister dodges question on terrorism | Watch

Earlier, Asif had admitted that banned militant groups LeT and JeM operate from Pakistan soil in a television interview

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 08:04
Pak minister dodges question on terrorism | Watch

New York: Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday refused to answer questions on terrorism posed by an Indian reporter.

On September 5, Asif had admitted during a television interview that banned militant groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) exist and operate from Pakistan soil.

When asked if Islamabad is sponsoring terrorism on Thursday, Asif smiled and passed away, refusing to comment.

 

Asif is in New York to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly/

Earlier, India`s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that there can`t be a justification for any act of terrorism.

Swaraj asserted that India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations"India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism," Swaraj said while speaking at the ad hoc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)Meeting of Foreign Ministers in New York.

On Monday, India lashed out on Pakistan for breeding terror outfits on its soil, and called the neighbour nation "the face of international terrorism" and a "terrorist manufacturing units".

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Dr Vishnu Reddy said, "Even Pakistan Foreign Minister admitted that internationally banned outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are operating from within Pakistan. They must shutdown its terrorist manufacturing units and bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice."

 

With ANI inputs

