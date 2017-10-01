close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pak plans secured cable line with China to evade Indian surveillance

The project is estimated to cost about 44 million dollars.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 18:18
Pak plans secured cable line with China to evade Indian surveillance

New Delhi: Worried over Indian surveillance, Pakistan is planning to lay a 135-km-long cross-border fibre optic cable to China as part of the ambitious CPEC project, a Pakistani daily said on Sunday.

The project is estimated to cost about 44 million dollars.

Pakistan is concerned that India may snoop into phone and e-mail chats as the existing service provider also has Indian firms as partners or shareholders.

The issue was flagged by Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa, Pakistan army communication head, in January this year at a parliamentary committee meeting.

He reportedly informed that some incoming and outbound internet traffic landed in India before being routed to its destination, posing a security risk.

Islamabad, hence, wants to rout the internet traffic through China to minimise that risk, the Dawn reported.

The new direct line to China will provide a reliable and secure communication which is now being routed through Europe, the United States or India, it said.

It is also expected to boost internet penetration and speed, particularly in the Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan regions where the connectivity is poor.

Also, it will help reduce Pakistan’s dependence on undersea cables that proved to be costly, the report said, citing the Long Term Plan (LTP) government document prepared for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The 21-page document gives a detailed outline of the plan to be executed by 2030, the report added.

TAGS

PakistanChinaIndian surveillancePakistan-China cable lineIndia

From Zee News

Reliance Jio extends its festive season offer, cuts price
Technology

Reliance Jio extends its festive sale offer for 4G wi-fi de...

Local train derails in Mumbai; none hurt
Maharashtra

Local train derails in Mumbai; none hurt

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Sub-inspector rapes minor inside police quar...

Asia

India, China annual ceremonial border meet cancelled as Bei...

38 hurt in police crackdown in Catalonia: Emergency services
World

38 hurt in police crackdown in Catalonia: Emergency service...

Asia

Pakistan overhauling communications system with help from C...

Lack of innovation, high prices discouraging people from buying iPhones
Mobiles

Lack of innovation, high prices discouraging people from bu...

Delhi

Metro fare hike: Urban ministry to examine issues raised by...

Punjab

Punjab bypoll: AAP leader joins BJP along with supporters

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Should I kill myself, or have a cup of coffee? Top 10 quotes that will make you crave a cuppa

Retired Assam soldier asked to prove citizenship

International Day for Older Persons: Love for the silver aged

World Vegetarian Day: When green runs red

Old relationship, new start-ups