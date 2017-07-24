close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pak summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations across LoC

Pakistan on Monday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 19:04

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh after one civilian was killed and three others injured in alleged 'ceasefire violations' across the Line of Control by Indian troops.

The Foreign Office claimed that Indian forces resorted to "unprovoked firing" on Leepa Sector on July 21 which killed Umair (12) and injured three civilians in Gheekot village.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned Singh and "condemned the unprovoked 'ceasefire violations' by the Indian occupation forces," it said.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," Faisal said.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of 'ceasefire violations'; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

This was the third 'ceasefire violation' by the Indian forces in the past four days, the Foreign Office said.

It alleged that despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in 'ceasefire violations'.

In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out 618 'ceasefire violations' along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, it claimed.

Faisal also urged India to permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

According to the UN Security Council mandate of 1971, UNMOGIP observes and reports on 'ceasefire violations' along and across the LoC and the Working Boundary between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as reports developments that could lead to 'ceasefire violations'.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.

TAGS

PakistanIndian envoyCeasefire violationsLoCJammu and Kashmir

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

Nithari case: Won't rest till punishment is not implem...

GujaratRajasthan

Parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan face flood fury, thousands maro...

Plan your next weekend with Google &#039;event finder&#039; feature
Technology

Plan your next weekend with Google 'event finder'...

Amazing! Kerala man predicting rain with precision since 34 years
Kerala

Amazing! Kerala man predicting rain with precision since 34...

DelhiDelhi

Frame charges against nine in CWG graft case: Delhi court

India

Moderate rainfall in hills as monsoon continues

India

Parliament passes bill consolidating laws on civil maritime...

Uttar Pradesh

Rs 100 crore ransom sought for abducted UP businessman

Jammu and Kashmir

Hurriyat calls for shutdown in Kashmir Valley over leaders...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sardar Sarovar project comes at too high a cost for citizens

Congress has a reel issue

DNA Edit | Pranab-da: An unbelievable journey

Presidential poll reveals how infighting and bruised egos weakened the grand alliance

The Doklam Deadlock: India and China need to defuse crisis immediately