Pak summons India's deputy high commissioner over LoC firing

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday summoned India's deputy high commissioner in Islamabad over alleged firing along the Line of Control that killed two persons and injured three others.

Earlier, Pakistan accused India of violating the ceasefire along the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which two persons were killed and three others injured, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement. Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was summoned over the alleged firing by Indian forces in Chirikot and Satwal sectors, the statement said.

The firing allegedly resulted in killing two civilians, including a woman. Three other people were injured. The Foreign Office said that Director-General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces".

"The Director-General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC," the Foreign Office said. Meanwhile, army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that "Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked firing".

The latest clashes erupted on the death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani who was killed in Kashmir last year.