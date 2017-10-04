close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 18:32
Pak violated ceasefire 503 times, over 270 terrorists active in Kashmir: Report

New Delhi: Over 500 ceasefire violations have been reported by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) till October 3 this year, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources. 

"Till October 3, 2017, Pakistan has violated ceasefire at least 503 times in which 14 terrorists were killed," it said quoting sources. 

The security forces have gunned down at least 150 terrorists in this year while the Indian Army neutralised at least 14 terrorists who were provided security cover by Pakistani forces during ceasefire violations. 

It added that in 2017 alone, at least 291 terrorists attempted to cross the LoC border and enter into India, out of which 80 were successful.

42 intruders were killed by Indian Army in 56 infiltration attempts. 

The source further added that at least 275 terrorists are active in Kashmir out of which over 250 are active in the north of Pir Panjal Range. 

The report comes days after Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commission and claimed that Indian forces carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary this year, which has resulted in the deaths of 43 civilians and injuries to 153, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

More updates to follow.

