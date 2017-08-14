close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pak violates ceasefire ahead of I-Day, no casualty

Pakistani troops on Monday targeted Indian posts at two places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir but there were no casualties.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 16:39

Srinagar: Pakistani troops on Monday targeted Indian posts at two places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir but there were no casualties.

"Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing towards our positions at Chath-Khadi Saidapora and Taad in Tangdhar sector at around 2.20 am," an army official said.

He said the firing lasted for more than an hour but there were no casualties.

This was the second ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in north Kashmir in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, three soldiers were injured in Pakistani firing in Uri sector.

TAGS

Independence DayPakistanLoCJammu and KashmirUri

From Zee News

China suspends North Korean iron, seafood imports
WorldAsia

China suspends North Korean iron, seafood imports

China bans coal, iron, lead, seafood imports from North Korea
WorldAsia

China bans coal, iron, lead, seafood imports from North Kor...

Uttar Pradesh

Four killed,6 soldiers missing in Uttarakhand floods

Gorakhpur Airport closed, flights cancelled as runway gets flooded
Uttar PradeshIndia

Gorakhpur Airport closed, flights cancelled as runway gets...

China-Pak have always stood by each other:Chinese vice premier
WorldAsia

China-Pak have always stood by each other: Chinese vice pre...

World

Yemeni man executed for rape, murder of 4-year-old

World

Korea tensions ease slightly as US officials play down war...

India

Ex-AIIMS chief is Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Univers...

World

Court finds defrauding Islamic State is a crime in Germany

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Symptom of a deeper malaise

DNA Edit: Accountability should extend beyond docs

Scripting India's Urban Affairs

DNA Edit: The loneliness of Sharad Yadav

In building societies, freedom is pitted against family values