Pak woman thanks Sushma Swaraj for granting medical visa for nephew

The family of a Pakistani child on Monday thanked External Affairs Minister for granting medical visa to him.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 01:02

New Delhi: The family of a Pakistani child on Monday thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for granting medical visa to him for bone marrow treatment in India.

Last week, Lata Sharda, hailing from Pakistan, had requested Swaraj to grant a medical visa for her nephew, saying the child urgently needed bone marrow treatment in India.

Today, the woman tweeted that she has been informed that the visa request has been approved. Swaraj today tweeted the picture of the child along with a "thank you message" by Lata.

The Union minister had on August 18 assured the family that medical visa will be granted for the treatment of the child.

"Yes, we will give him visa. @IndiainPakistan," Swaraj had said in a tweet. 

Pak womanPakistanIndian GovtSushma SwarajIndian visa

