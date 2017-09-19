close
Pakistan a terror manufacturing unit: India at UN

India reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and will remain so.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 09:22
Pakistan a terror manufacturing unit: India at UN
Representational image (File pic)

Geneva: Lashing out on Pakistan for breeding terror outfits on its soil, India on Monday called the neighbour nation "the face of international terrorism" and a "terrorist manufacturing units".

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India further asked Pakistan to shutdown the terrorists' manufacturing factories and bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Responding to Pakistan's statement at the 36th Human Rights Council Sessions, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer Dr. Vishnu Reddy said, "Even Pakistan Foreign Minister admitted that internationally banned outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are operating from within Pakistan. They must shutdown its terrorist manufacturing units and bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice."

Also read: ISIS headquarter operated inside flour mill in Pakistan

"Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is run by a deep state and has become an epicentre of terrorism. Instead of working with sense of purpose to address issues, Pakistan resorts to shortsighted tactics of diverting attention," said Reddy.

He further said that there's concrete evidence on cross-border support for terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been handed over to Pakistan.

"Pakistan's unsolicited comments pertaining to Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir are factually incorrect and misleading. Let me reiterate that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and will remain so," Reddy said.

The Indian diplomat further averred that it's high time for Pakistan to do deep introspection and focus energies on improving human rights situation and dismantling terror infra-in Pakstan and PoK.

"Foremost challenge to the stability in Kashmir and in the region is the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan's malicious attempt to hide interference behind facade of domestic discontent carries no credibility with world," he added.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who's in New York to attend the UN General Assembly, also raised the issue of security during the India, US and Japan trilateral meeting

With ANI inputs

