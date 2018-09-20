हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan and India have an undeniably challenging relationship: Full text of Imran Khan's letter to PM Narendra Modi

Khan also said that he shares PM Modi's sentiment that the only way forward for our two countries lies in "constructive engagement."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that two countries have an undeniably challenging relationship. "We, however, owe it to our peoples, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, to bridge difference and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome. Siachin and Sir Creek also need close attention to move towards resolution," he said in the letter dated September 14.

In the letter, Khan also said that he shares PM Modi's sentiment that the only way forward for our two countries lies in "constructive engagement." "It was in this spirit that hot Pakistan's Minister of Law & Information attended the funeral of Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Mr Vajpayee contributed in trying to bring a positive change in our bilateral relations and was also a major proponent of a strong SAARC for building bridges and developing lies," he said.

Here is the full text of Imran Khan's letter to PM Modi

Dear Modi Sahab, 

I wish to thank you for your warm greetings and best wishes on my assumption of charge as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. 

I endorse your sentiment that the only way forward for our two countries lies in "constructive engagement." It was in this spirit that hot Pakistan's Minister of Law & Information attended the funeral of Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Mr. Vajpayee contributed in trying to bring a positive change in our bilateral relations and was also a major proponent of a strong SAARC for building bridges and developing lies. 

Pakistan and India have an undeniably challenging relationship. We, however, owe it to our peoples, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, to bridge difference and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome. Siachin and Sir Creek also need close attention to move towards resolution. 

Pakistan remains steady to discuss terrorism. 

Discussions on trade, people to people contacts, religious tourism, humanitarian issues are also important. 

Building on the mutual desire for peace between our two countries, I wish to propose a meeting between Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Qureshi and the External Affairs Minister Ms Sushma Swaraj, before the informal meeting of the SAARC Foreign Ministers at the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York. They can explore the way forward, especially the holding of the SAARC Council of ministers followed by the SAARC Summit in Islamabad. The summit will offer an opportunity for you to visit Pakistan and for us to restart the stalled dialogue process.

I look forward to working with you for the benefit of the people of both our countries. 

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration. 

