India Pakistan ties

Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa to India: Adopt course of peace, avoid provocative statements

Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has once again accused India of “resorting to provocative statements and ceasefire violations”.

Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has once again accused India of “resorting to provocative statements and ceasefire violations”. A report in Pakistan-based Dawn News said that General Bajwa made the remark during a visit to areas along Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Army chief further said that India must “adopt the course of peace and progress in the region”. According to the report, Bajwa alleged that there had been surge in instances of ceasefire violations by India.

This comes just days after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In another instance earlier in November, India Army’s Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM was killed in cross-border firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.

The latest remark by the Pakistan Army chief comes after country foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said that no progress must be expected on resuming peace talks with India before the completion of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said a few days back that he believed that anti-Pakistan rhetoric raked in votes in India and hence the Indian government would possibly not engage in talks before the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, the Pakistan prime minister had said that he would once again extend a hand of friendship to India after the completion of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about Pakistan’s efforts to mend ties with neighbours, Imran Khan said that he had extended a hand of friendship to India soon after assuming power, but the same was rebuffed by New Delhi. He had also cited that India had called off talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

