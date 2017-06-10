Pakistan Army chief threatens India, says forces capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday warned India that his forces are capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control.

Reiterating Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' right of self-determination during his visit to the forward positions along the LoC in Muzaffarabad Sector, Gen Bajwa said, ""We are aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable to defeat all threats irrespective of the front."

According to an army statement, Gen Bajwa was briefed by the local Commander regarding operational situation, ceasefire violations and response by Pakistani troops.

While interacting with troops, the army chief appreciated their state of operational readiness.

The troops unreservedly shared with Bajwa their feelings about alleged "Indian atrocities and ceasefire violations targeting civilians and pledged that no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response," the statement said.

"The COAS hailed Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC for their determination and reiterated that Pakistan shall continue its support for right of self-determination to Kashmiri people," the statement added.

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps, DG FWO and GOC Murree accompanied the COAS during the visit.