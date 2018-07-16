हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan Army spokesperson’s tweet on Balochistan blast insults India, triggers outrage

Pakistan armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has triggered uproar on microblogging site Twitter by indulging in India bashing even while tweeting about the recent deadly blast in Balochistan that killed at least 130 people.

Pakistan Army spokesperson’s tweet on Balochistan blast insults India, triggers outrage

Pakistan armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has triggered uproar on microblogging site Twitter by indulging in India bashing even while tweeting about the recent deadly blast in Balochistan that killed at least 130 people.

Taking to Twitter after the Balochistan blast, Ghafoor shared pictures of Nawab Siraj Raisani, a provincial assembly candidate who was among those who got killed in the attack. He referred to him as a “truly proud Pakistani” and a “martyred son” of the country.

But what raised the eyebrows and triggered angry reactions were the photographs of Raisani that he shared on the microblogging site. In one of the pictures, Raisani is wearing a shoe wrapped in tricolour while in the other, he is standing on an Indian flag which is laid on the floor.

Along with the pictures, Ghafoor tweeted, “Salute to our national hero #SirajRaisani. A truly proud Pakistani who made enemies of Pakistan afraid. Your passion, mission & message shall be carried forward. We owe you, and we shall not let your sacrifice go waste. Welcome to the great family of ‘Martyred sons of Pakistan’.”

His tweet invited some angry reactions on Twitter:

Raisani was a candidate of the Balochistan Awami Party and hailed from Mehragarh area of Bolan district. According to a report in Pakistan-based Geo News, he pursued his graduation from Agricultural University Tando Jam and also did a course in floriculture from an academic institute in Holland. His father had reportedly served as a Governor in Balochistan.

Tags:
PakistanBalochistan blastBalochistanIndia PakistanAsif GhafoorNawab Siraj Raisani

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close