close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan Army wants jihadi Prime Minister, says BJP's Subramanian Swamy

Pakistan Army wants jihadi prime minister and not a rubber stamp, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 19:57
Pakistan Army wants jihadi Prime Minister, says BJP&#039;s Subramanian Swamy

Jodhpur: Pakistan Army wants jihadi prime minister and not a rubber stamp, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said.

He was reacting on the political development in Pakistan where Nawaz Sharif was on Friday forced to resign after the Supreme Court found him guilty in Panamagate case.

Speaking to reporters here, Swamy said, "All prominent Pakistani Politicians have Panama Papers entries but the Pakistani Army targeted Sharif because they want a jihadi Prime Minister not a rubber stamp one".

He also said that need of the hour is to divide Pakistan into four parts with the help of China.

"We need to divide Pakistan into four parts, especially for places like Balochistan, Sindh and West Punjab and for that we need to make our relations good with China.

Yesterday, Swamy had also tweeted: "All prominent Politicians of Pak have Panama Papers entries. But Pak Army targeted Sharif because it wants a jehadi PM not a rubber stamp".

This statement and tweet came after the Pakistani Supreme court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the post of the country's Prime Minister.
Following this, Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif was declared as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz will steer the country until the next general elections scheduled for 2018.

It is the second time in Pakistan's 70-year history that the Supreme Court has disqualified a sitting prime minister. In 2012 then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was disqualified over contempt of court charges for refusing to reopen a corruption case against the sitting president Asif Ali Zardari. 

TAGS

PakistanSubramanian SwamyPakistan PMShehbaz SharifShahid Khaqan AbbasiPanama Papers leakSupreme Court Pakistan

From Zee News

HILLARIOUS! Tiger&#039;s reaction after being woken up from sleep by another big cat sets internet on fire — Watch
India

HILLARIOUS! Tiger's reaction after being woken up from...

Uttar Pradesh

AAP protests against rising crime rate, school fee hike in...

Maharashtra

Maharashtra varsity VC found to be foreigner, sacked

Uttar Pradesh

Constable shot dead by armed men in Agra

NASA discovers chemicals that could form &#039;membranes&#039; on Saturn&#039;s moon Titan!
Space

NASA discovers chemicals that could form 'membranes...

Viral video: Odisha teacher, standing with stick, makes students clean her scooter — Watch
Odisha

Viral video: Odisha teacher, standing with stick, makes stu...

Human remains discovered on Mont Blanc may belong to Air India casualties
World

Human remains discovered on Mont Blanc may belong to Air In...

Two Gujarat Congress lawmakers, herded to Bengaluru, want to come back home
Gujarat

Two Gujarat Congress lawmakers, herded to Bengaluru, want t...

As many as 27 ministers of new Bihar Cabinet take oath
Bihar

As many as 27 ministers of new Bihar Cabinet take oath

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video