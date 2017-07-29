Pakistan Army wants jihadi Prime Minister, says BJP's Subramanian Swamy

Jodhpur: Pakistan Army wants jihadi prime minister and not a rubber stamp, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said.

He was reacting on the political development in Pakistan where Nawaz Sharif was on Friday forced to resign after the Supreme Court found him guilty in Panamagate case.

Speaking to reporters here, Swamy said, "All prominent Pakistani Politicians have Panama Papers entries but the Pakistani Army targeted Sharif because they want a jihadi Prime Minister not a rubber stamp one".

He also said that need of the hour is to divide Pakistan into four parts with the help of China.

"We need to divide Pakistan into four parts, especially for places like Balochistan, Sindh and West Punjab and for that we need to make our relations good with China.

Yesterday, Swamy had also tweeted: "All prominent Politicians of Pak have Panama Papers entries. But Pak Army targeted Sharif because it wants a jehadi PM not a rubber stamp".

This statement and tweet came after the Pakistani Supreme court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the post of the country's Prime Minister.

Following this, Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif was declared as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz will steer the country until the next general elections scheduled for 2018.

It is the second time in Pakistan's 70-year history that the Supreme Court has disqualified a sitting prime minister. In 2012 then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was disqualified over contempt of court charges for refusing to reopen a corruption case against the sitting president Asif Ali Zardari.