Sikhs in Pakistan

Pakistan attacking religious minority: MEA demands probe in Sikh police officer's home eviction

Pakistani policeman allegedly evicted Singh from his house in Lahore and forcefully opened the turban and untied hair .

NEW DELHI: Condemning the eviction of Pakistan's first-ever Sikh police officer Gulab Singh from his Lahore house, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday demanded a probe into the incident.

“We condemn this.This isn't the first time that religious minority in Pakistan has been misbehaved with. Request Pak to probe this honestly and comply with their international obligation to protect religious minorities,” said Raveesh Kumar, the MEA spokesperson.

On Tuesday, Singh alleged that he was forcefully evicted from his Lahore house and that his turban was forcefully opened and hair untied. 

He further alleged step-motherly treatment towards the Sikh community living in Pakistan.

"This is how Sikhs are treated in Pakistan. I am being targeted. I was dragged out of my own house, my turban was opened," he had charged.

“Pakistan wants to get rid of the Sikhs from the country,” he added.

Pakistani policeman had allegedly evicted Singh from his house in Lahore's Dera Chahal, sealing all belongings including his slippers.

Pakistan has a dismal record of giving a step-motherly treatment to the members of the minorities residing in the county. There have numerous reports in the past about country's all-powerful secret service - ISI - targeting the Sikh youths and forcing them to carry out terrorist activities in India. 

