Pakistan awaits India's response on resumption of dialogue

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said it has offered to resume a dialogue with India on Jammu and Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek and other pending issues and was awaiting a response from New Delhi.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said it was also awaiting India`s reply on Pakistan`s offer to allow alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife.

Pakistan last week announced that the wife of Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, can meet him "purely on humanitarian grounds".

The spokesman expressed concern over recent cruise missile tests conducted by India, complaining that Pakistan should have been informed prior to the tests. He termed the tests a potential threat to peace in the region.

The spokesman said there was no response from India on Pakistan`s Lt Col. (retd) Habib Zahir, who went missing in Nepal earlier this year.

Habib went missing from Lumbini, a Nepalese town near the Indian border, on April 6 soon after arriving in Nepal.