हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan backs UN over report alleging atrocities by India in Jammu and Kashmir

India had strongly rejected the first-of-its-kind UN report alleging human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it “fallacious, tendentious and motivated”.

Pakistan backs UN over report alleging atrocities by India in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan has backed the United Nations over a recent report on alleged human rights violations by India in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Pakistan-based Dawn News, the neighbouring country backed the UN over dismissal of human rights violation allegations by India.

India had strongly rejected the first-of-its-kind UN report on Jammu and Kashmir, calling it “fallacious, tendentious and motivated”. India had questioned the intent behind bringing out a report with “selective compilation of largely unverified information.”

The report had alleged human rights violations in both "Indian-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir" and sought an international inquiry into these abuses.

Reacting strongly to the same, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the report was "overtly prejudiced" and seeks to build a "false narrative".

In its statement, the MEA had said, “The report violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression. We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to vacate the occupied territories. The incorrect description of Indian territory in the report is mischievous, misleading and unacceptable. There are no entities such as 'Azad Jammu and Kashmir' and 'Gilgit-Baltistan'.”

“Such malicious reports cannot undermine the will of the people and the Government of India to take all measures necessary to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country from cross border terrorism,” it added.

In its report, the global human rights watch body asserted an "urgent need" to address the issue saying, "any resolution to the political situation in Kashmir should entail a commitment to ending the cycles of violence and accountability for past and current human rights violations".

The report also talked about killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani by the Indian forces which triggered unprecedented protests in the Valley during this period.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirUN Jammu and Kashmir reportUnited NationsPakistanIndia Pakistan ties

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close