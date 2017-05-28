Pakistan brands Hizbul terrorist Sabzar Bhat's killing as 'extra-judicial'

Lahore: Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz has condemned the killing of top Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat and other terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian forces, and called upon the international community and the United Nations to bring an end to the bloodshed.

Accusing India of carrying out "extra-judicial killings," Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz said "12 people in Kashmir were killed by the Indian forces in Pulwama and Barmulla," Dawn reported.

The adviser urged the global community, particularly the UN, Conference of Islamic Countries, P-5 members and human rights organisations to call upon India to immediately stop the killings.

Sabzar Ahmad Bhat who replaced Burhan Wani as the Hizbul Mujahideen's operational chief in Kashmir was killed by the security forces on Saturday morning in an encounter in Saimu sector of Tral.

The Tral operation was a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the JKP, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On Saturday, the Indian Army confirmed killing 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists in last 24 hours. It said that relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and Pakistan sponsored agents to spread terror in the Jammu and Kashmir in the run up to the holy month of Ramazan.

"In the last 24 hours, 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been successfully eliminated. In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation on the Line of Control in the Rampur sector, a group of 6 armed intruders have been intercepted and eliminated. In another counter-terrorist operation based on specific intelligence generated from local sources in Tral, South Kashmir has so far resulted in killing 2 terrorists," said a release by the Northern Command.

Reports emanating from Kashmir Valley said that violence has been erupted in many parts following the killing of Bhat. Similar violence was reported after Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter on July 8, 2016.

In order to stop spread of false propaganda, the Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended the Internet services in the Kashmir Valley.