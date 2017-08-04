Pakistan building 6 dams on Indus River in PoK with China's help: External Affairs Ministry

New Delhi: Pakistan is constructing six dams on Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with the help of China, informed the External Affairs Ministry in the Parliament on Friday.

China had previously 'committed to support Pakistan' in these projects and is, therefore, helping in building the dams, said the Minister of State, External Affair Minister and retired General VK Singh.

Adding that Pakistan has illegally occupied certain territories in Kashmir, Singh said that the border nation is undertaking collaborative activities which are in clear 'violation of India’s sovereignty & territorial integrity'.

"India has a clear and consistent position that these territories are illegally occupied by Pakistan and that any collaborative activity there is in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

“Accordingly, we have made demarches to both Pakistan and China, conveying our position. Government will continue to maintain this position,” said Singh.

The Indus river, the longest river and national river of Pakistan, runs through originates in Western Tibet near Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, and runs across Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Creation of the dams by Pakistan could severely compromise India's homeland security.