close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan building 6 dams on Indus River in PoK with China's help: External Affairs Ministry

Pakistan is constructing six dams on Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with the help of China, informed the External Affairs Ministry in the Parliament on Friday.

﻿
By Ipsita Sarkar | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:28
Pakistan building 6 dams on Indus River in PoK with China&#039;s help: External Affairs Ministry
Pakistan is constructing six dams on Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with the help of China: EAM

New Delhi: Pakistan is constructing six dams on Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with the help of China, informed the External Affairs Ministry in the Parliament on Friday.

 

 

China had previously 'committed to support Pakistan' in these projects and is, therefore, helping in building the dams, said the Minister of State, External Affair Minister and retired General VK Singh.

Adding that Pakistan has illegally occupied certain territories in Kashmir, Singh said that the border nation is undertaking collaborative activities which are in clear 'violation of India’s sovereignty & territorial integrity'.

"India has a clear and consistent position that these territories are illegally occupied by Pakistan and that any collaborative activity there is in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

“Accordingly, we have made demarches to both Pakistan and China, conveying our position. Government will continue to maintain this position,” said Singh.

The Indus river, the longest river and national river of Pakistan, runs through originates in Western Tibet near Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, and runs across Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Creation of the dams by Pakistan could severely compromise India's homeland security.

TAGS

PakistandamsChinaIndus riverIndiaIndo Pak

From Zee News

Lookout notice​ served to Karti Chidambaram; approaches Madras High Court
India

Lookout notice​ served to Karti Chidambaram; approaches Mad...

Braid chopping scare: UP Police calls it rumour, says cases being investigated
India

Braid chopping scare: UP Police calls it rumour, says cases...

Uttar PradeshIndia

Fake Indian currency recovered from Indo-Nepal Border

Facebook begins testing &#039;&#039;Stories&#039;&#039; on desktop site
Internet & Social Media

Facebook begins testing ''Stories'' on...

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit Jalore in Rajasthan
India

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit Jalor...

China&#039;s PLA conducted live-fire confrontaion exercise in Gobi desert – See spectacular images
India

China's PLA conducted live-fire confrontaion exercise...

KeralaIndia

National Investigation Agency raids Kerala engineer's...

Vice-President Election 2017: Parliament gears up for D-day tomorrow
India

Vice-President Election 2017: Parliament gears up for D-day...

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro installs disputed new Venezuela Assembly
World

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro installs disputed new V...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Money Edit: Rate cut no respite for banks worried about credit growth

How to stop covert conversions

DNA Edit: The Shivakumar Saga

RBI rate cut is a shot in the arm for the economy

DNA Edit: Medieval institute