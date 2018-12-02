हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan can seek India's help if unable to handle fight against terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Pakistan can seek India&#039;s help if unable to handle fight against terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Jaipur: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan can seek India's help if it is unable to handle the fight against terrorism alone. "I want to ask the Pakistani prime minister (Imran Khan) that if in Afghanistan, a fight can be carried out against terror and Taliban with the help of the US, then, Pakistan can seek help against terrorism from India if it feels that it cannot handle it alone," he said.

The Home Minister added that there have not been any major terrorist-related incident in the country in more than four years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. "I do not want to claim that terrorism has stopped, but no major terrorist incident has happened in the country in the last four-and-a-half years," Rajnath said.

Singh, who was speaking at a press conference in Jaipur, said that Jammu and Kashmir was never an issue as it has always been an integral part of the country. "The issue is of terrorism, and Pakistan can discuss it," he added.

Terrorism is confined only to Kashmir where also the situation is improving, Singh said adding Panchayat elections in J&K is being conducted successfully. "The government has brought Jammu and Kashmir into a political process. As far as terrorism is concerned, there is no second thought that it is Pakistan sponsored," the Home Minister said.

The Union minister asserted that the country and its borders are safe. Terrorism has reduced and the problem of Naxalism will get eliminated from the country in the coming years, he added. 

Naxal related incidents have come down by 50-60 per cent in the last four years, he said, adding it has reduced from 90 districts to only 8-9 districts and that the problem will get eliminated in next three to five years.

(With inputs from PTI)

