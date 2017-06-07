close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan condemns ISIS terror attacks on Iran's parliament, shrine

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the Islamic State-claimed terror attacks on Iran's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader in Tehran and said it stands in solidarity with people of the neighbouring country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 20:28

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the Islamic State-claimed terror attacks on Iran's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader in Tehran and said it stands in solidarity with people of the neighbouring country.

At least 12 people were killed in the twin attacks claimed by the Islamic State group. The attack had led to a siege at the legislature that ended with four attackers dead.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of grief," Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

"We offer our deep condolences to the people of Iran, the government, and the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," it said.

Pakistan and Iran share border in the restive Sistan- Balochistan region. Tehran has previously accused Islamabad of sheltering Sunni terrorist groups who often target its border security forces in the region. It has threatened to hit "terror safe havens" inside Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Office today also said that Pakistan condemns terrorism, "which is a global phenomenon and a common challenge, requiring resolute and coordinated approach to deal with the menace."

TAGS

PakistanIslamic stateISIS attacksIslamabadBalochistanSunni terrorist

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

KM Mani saved UDF govt by not accepting LDF chiefministersh...
Kerala

KM Mani saved UDF govt by not accepting LDF chiefministersh...

J&K Cabinet approves monetary benefits without rank pro...
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K Cabinet approves monetary benefits without rank pro...

India hands over summonses to Pakistani witnesses on Samjha...
India

India hands over summonses to Pakistani witnesses on Samjha...

Marry your children into tribal families, BJP leaders told
Goa

Marry your children into tribal families, BJP leaders told

Sanitation worker mauled to death by stray dogs in UP
Uttar Pradesh

Sanitation worker mauled to death by stray dogs in UP

Social media campaign for Manish Sisodia's FB Live eve...
Delhi

Social media campaign for Manish Sisodia's FB Live eve...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video