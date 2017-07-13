close
'Pakistan considering giving visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother'

Pakistan is considering issuing Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother a visa to meet her son, who has been sentenced to death for alleged spying, a report said on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 16:02
&#039;Pakistan considering giving visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s mother&#039;

New Delhi: Pakistan is considering issuing Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother a visa to meet her son, who has been sentenced to death for alleged spying, a report said on Thursday.

According to news agency ANI, Pakistani media is reporting that acting on New Delhi's request, Islamabad is contemplating on giving a visa to Jadhav's mother.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that she saw no reason why Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz should hesitate to give his recommendation for nationals of his own country.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 46, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.

The ICJ on May 18 stayed the execution of Jadhav and also endorsed Indian request for consular access to him.

The Pakistan government has come under a lot of criticism for its "mishandling" of the case at ICJ.

Jadhav's case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between Pakistan and India. The two countries last faced off at the ICJ 18 years ago when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.

Kulbhushan JadhavPakistanIndiaSushma SwarajNawaz SharifSartaj Aziz

