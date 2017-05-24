Indian woman, forced to marry Pakistani, allowed to return home by Islamabad High Court

Islamabad: A Pakistan court on Wednesday ordered that an Indian woman, who was allegedly forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint, be deported to her country, a media report said.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani was hearing pleas filed by Uzma, a doctor, and Pakistani national Tahir Ali. While Uzma had requested to be repatriated to India, Ali had asked to be allowed to meet his wife.

Uzma was asked by the Islamabad High Court to meet her Pakistani "husband", Ali -- which she refused.

The HC assured Uzma, who hails from New Delhi, that she was free to return to India at any point and would be escorted to the Wagah Border with police security, Dawn newspaper reported.

She has alleged that her travel documents were stolen by Ali.

News agency IANS quoted sources as saying that Uzma will be deported to India on Thursday.

Uzma had petitioned the court on May 12 with the request and had submitted a medical report, showing that her daughter was suffering from thalassemia - an inherited blood disorder characterised by abnormal hemoglobin production - and she urgently needed to return to India.

Uzma and Ali reportedly met in Malaysia and fell in love, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 01 via the Wagah Border. The two contracted nikkah (marriage) on May 03.

