Pakistan demands 'concrete evidence' from India after placing Hafiz Saeed under house arrest

New Delhi: The government of Pakistan has asked India to give to come up with "concrete evidence" against Jamaat-ud-Dawaah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed two day after putting him and some of his close aides under house arrest.

The Pakistani Interior Ministry said that India should provide proof against Hafiz Saeed if “it was serious about its allegations against him”.

Pakistan has also placed the JuD chief on the Exit Control List.

Meanwhile, News18.com quoted US State Department Spokesperson as saying that they are aware of reports that Hafiz Saeed is under house arrest in Pakistan.

The development comes two days after the 26/11 attacks mastermind and his four aides were put under house arrest, preventing the five from leaving the country.

Snubbing India’s demand of a credible crackdown on Saeed, Pakistan has said that it does not need any endorsement from New Delhi over actions against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday said that Pakistan does not need any certification or endorsement from India over the recent actions it has taken in relation to Hafiz Saeed, while reacting to the statement of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the JuD chief`s detention.

India had earlier said only a credible crack down on the Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and terrorist organizations involved in cross border terrorism would be proof of Pakistan`s sincerity.

"Exercises such as yesterday's orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also," the MEA said.

The Interior Ministry spokesperson said if India is serious about its allegations then it should come up with concrete evidence against Saeed, which is sustainable in the court of law in Pakistan or anywhere in the world.

With Agency Inputs