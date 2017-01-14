'Pakistan evicting Pashtun refugees to set up terror camps, selling nuclear weapons to rogue nations'
Islamabad: In a major embarrassment for Nawaz Sharif establishment, a Pashtun activist has alleged that Pakistan is trying to evict the Pashtuns so that it can set up terror camps in the residing area.
Umar Khattak, a Pashtun activist, claimed that Pakistani Army has destroyed several houses and kidnapped many girls from SWAT and Waziristan area to kept them as sex slaves in Lahore.
Defining the Pakistani Army's action as 'catastrophe', Khattak told ANI that besides destroying houses, looting markets, the Pakistani forces also raped women.
“According to UNHCR about five lakh people from the area have fled to Afghanistan to escape atrocities of Pakistan Army,” Umar Khattak said.
Making a serious charge against the Pakistani establishment, the Pashtun activist claimed that Islamabad wants to use the area for terror camps, hence wants to evict the refugees.
The Pashtun people are forming a Pashtunistan liberation army to launch an armed struggle against the Pakistani establishment, the activist further said.
He appealed to the international community to help the Pashtuns in their struggle.
Pakistan can use nuclear weapons against us, it is a 'nuclear black market' selling such weapons to rogue nations, the activist said.
The Pashtun are Pakistan’s third largest ethnic group which has suffered the most from the Pakistani Taliban’s seven-year onslaught against government forces and civilians.
