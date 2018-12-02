हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushma Swaraj

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi's 'googly' remark exposed him: Sushma Swaraj

On Thursday, Qureshi said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "bowled a googly at India" by opening the Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi&#039;s &#039;googly&#039; remark exposed him: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said that his googly remark exposed him. She added that his dramatic remark showed that Pakistan has no respect for Sikh sentiments.

Swaraj took to Twitter and said, "Mr. Foreign Minister of Pakistan - Your 'googly' remarks in a dramatic manner has exposed none but YOU. This shows that you have no respect for Sikh sentiments. You only play 'googlies'."

"Let me explain to you that we were not trapped by your 'googlies'. Our two Sikh Ministers went to Kartarpur Sahib to offer prayers in the Holy Gurudwara," her tweet read.

On Thursday, Qureshi said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "bowled a googly at India" by opening the Kartarpur Corridor. According to a report in Pakistan-based Geo News, country's foreign minister made the remark at a ceremony in Islamabad to mark the first 100 days of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Further talking about the relationship with India, Qureshi had said that the approach of Pakistan is "people-centric", adding that "Pakistan will take two steps forward if India takes one". 

Qureshi's remarks came a day after the EAM categorically ruled out the possibility of resumption of bilateral talks with Pakistan unless it stops cross-border terror activities against India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Sushma SwarajShah Mahmood QureshiPakistan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close