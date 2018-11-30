हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan must develop as a secular state if it wants to stay with India: Army chief Bipin Rawat

General Rawat says Pakistan can take steps forward but India will see if the step has an effect on the ground.

New Delhi: Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan needs to introspect before calling India for better and more peaceful ties. Stating that the country has turned itself into an Islamic state, he added that Pakistan needs to be secular for better ties with India.

Speaking two days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for peace between the two neighbouring countries, General Rawat termed comments from across the border as contradictory. "Pakistan has made its state an Islamic state. If they have to stay together with India, then they've to develop as a secular state. We are a secular state. If they're willing to become secular like us, then they seem to have an opportunity," he said. "There is a contradiction in what they are saying. One step from there should come in a positive manner, we will see if the step has an effect on the ground. Till then our nation has a clear policy- terror and talks can't go together."

General Rawat was referring to comments made by Imran Khan that Pakistan would take two steps forward for every one step taken by India. At an event after the laying of foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor, Imran Khan had said that Pakistan and India need to learn from mistakes made in the past and move forward.

India has always maintained that for peace talks to resume, Pakistan must stop cross-border terrorism and end giving support to terrorists. This is what was previously highlighted by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, General Rawat and many others.

Meanwhile, India has also refused to be part of the upcoming Saarc summit if it is held in Pakistan.

