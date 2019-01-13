हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan High Commission official gets involved in altercation with Indian woman

At the police station, he apologised to the lady and was eventually let off. 

An official of the Pakistan High Commission got involved in an altercation with an Indian woman in a market place in the national capital on Sunday. Following the quarrel, the lady complained against him in the police station. He was taken to the police station. At the police station, he apologised to the lady and was eventually let off. 

The government sources have confirmed that there has been no arrest.

Meanwhile, Pakistani government sources have claimed that he was arrested. The government sources in Pakistan in Islamabad strongly protested that this was in violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations. It also asserted that it reserves the right to respond.

