Pakistan is not the creator of unrest in Kashmir, says former CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that Pakistan fishes in the troubled waters of Jammu and Kashmir but they are not the creators of violent unrest in the Kashmir.

Addressing an event, organised by the Bureau of Research, on Industry and Economic Fundamentals titled 'Understanding Kashmir,' here, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM Said,"I know it is popular to blame Pakistan for everything that is happening in Jammu and Kashmir, but it is not true. While we know that Pakistan fishes in troubled waters, we also know that they are not the creators of the sort of agitations that we have seen in 2008, 2010 and 2016. So, there us a fair amount of blame to be shared across the board."

Blaming state and Modi government for the continuous unrest in the valley, Omar asserted,"How can we absolve ourselves of the responsibility? It's not just mainstream political players in Jammu and Kashmir that are responsible for what is happening. The Union of India is also responsible, whether it was the UPA Government or the NDA Government."

"Who you want to blame, how much for, depends on which side of the line are you. The Centre would like to blame the states more. We sitting in the states hold the Centre responsible to higher degree. It depends on which side you are sitting on," the former CM added.

Abdullah also cited an example of the cancellation of the parliamentary election in Anantnag following violent protests in the Kashmir Valley and said it was for the first time that the separatist Hurriyat Conference had been handed over an electoral victory.

"This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir which the Hurriyat Conference have won, because since 1996 whenever elections were called the Hurriyat Conference had a single point agenda that some how this election should not take place. This is the first time on the back of protests you cancelled an election and handed victory to them."

He said the cancellation of the south Kashmir election proved the inability of the Indian government and the Election Commission to make their writ run in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also lashed out at present chief minister Mehbooba Mufti saying it is not within the latter's power to decide if India and Pakistan are going to engage with each other.