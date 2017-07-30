close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan is not the creator of unrest in Kashmir, says former CM Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that Pakistan fishes in the troubled waters of Jammu and Kashmir but they are not the creators of violent unrest in the Kashmir. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 06:39
Pakistan is not the creator of unrest in Kashmir, says former CM Omar Abdullah
File photo

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that Pakistan fishes in the troubled waters of Jammu and Kashmir but they are not the creators of violent unrest in the Kashmir. 

Addressing an event, organised by the Bureau of Research, on Industry and Economic Fundamentals titled 'Understanding Kashmir,' here, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM Said,"I know it is popular to blame Pakistan for everything that is happening in Jammu and Kashmir, but it is not true. While we know that Pakistan fishes in troubled waters, we also know that they are not the creators of the sort of agitations that we have seen in 2008, 2010 and 2016. So, there us a fair amount of blame to be shared across the board."

Blaming state and Modi government for the continuous unrest in the valley, Omar asserted,"How can we absolve ourselves of the responsibility? It's not just mainstream political players in Jammu and Kashmir that are responsible for what is happening. The Union of India is also responsible, whether it was the UPA Government or the NDA Government."

 "Who you want to blame, how much for, depends on which side of the line are you. The Centre would like to blame the states more. We sitting in the states hold the Centre responsible to higher degree. It depends on which side you are sitting on," the former CM added. 

Abdullah also cited an example of the cancellation of the parliamentary election in Anantnag following violent protests in the Kashmir Valley and said it was for the first time that the separatist Hurriyat Conference had been handed over an electoral victory.

"This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir which the Hurriyat Conference have won, because since 1996 whenever elections were called the Hurriyat Conference had a single point agenda that some how this election should not take place. This is the first time on the back of protests you cancelled an election and handed victory to them."

He said the cancellation of the south Kashmir election proved the inability of the Indian government and the Election Commission to make their writ run in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also lashed out at present chief minister Mehbooba Mufti saying it is not within the latter's power to decide if India and Pakistan are going to engage with each other.

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirOmar AbdullahPakistanKashmir unrestMehbooba MuftiNarendra ModiBJP-PDPBJPPDPNCNational ConferenceAnantnagHurriyatseparatists

From Zee News

309 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra
India

309 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Vande Mataram row: It&#039;s a &#039;matter of choice&#039;, those refusing to sing are not anti-nationals, says Naqvi
India

Vande Mataram row: It's a 'matter of choice'...

China evacuates thousands as Typhoon Nesat approaches
World

China evacuates thousands as Typhoon Nesat approaches

Narendra Modi to address 34th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ today at 11 AM
India

Narendra Modi to address 34th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ tod...

Kerala

RSS worker hacked in Kerala: BJP's statewide shutdown...

Gunmen attack Kenyan Deputy President Ruto&#039;s residence as he campaigns ahead of vote
World

Gunmen attack Kenyan Deputy President Ruto's residence...

World

Boko Haram ambush death toll hits 69

Ensure welfare schemes reach people: Amit Shah tells partymen
Uttar Pradesh

Ensure welfare schemes reach people: Amit Shah tells partym...

Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls: EC seeks report from state; orders security for MLAs
Gujarat

Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls: EC seeks report from state; orde...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Back with a bang or betrayal in Bihar — Nitish’s sixth oath

DNA Edit | State of Turmoil: Once again corruption has bitten Nawaz Sharif

Nitish was last leader in Oppn who could have posed a challenge to BJP, PM Modi

Health is a rich man’s wealth