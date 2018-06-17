हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aurangzeb

Pakistan ISI involved in killing of Aurangzeb, upset over support to Indian Army: Sources

Intelligence agencies have suggested that Pakistan’s spy agency ISI might be involved in the killing of Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb, who was kidnapped by terrorists and later found dead in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, the Pakistan ISI has even asked terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen to not claim responsibility for the killing of the Indian Army jawan.

Source have also said that the ISI is keeping a close watch on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Aurangzeb. The anger in the Valley and the support to the Indian Army after Aurangzeb’s killing has trouble the Pakistani agency.

Aurangzeb was laid to rest in Poonch with full state honours on Saturday and hundreds of people had attended his last rites. The martyred jawan's body was earlier flown from 92 Base Hospital located at the 15 Corps at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

On June 14, Aurangzeb boarded a private vehicle to reach Shopian, from where he was supposed to go to his home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations. The terrorists intercepted the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan.

Aurangzeb's bullet-ridden body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was shot in his head and neck, police said.

Sources in intelligence bureau told Zee Media that four terrorists – two from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and two Hizbul Mujahideen – were behind the abduction and cold-blooded murder of Aurangzeb.

The terrorists used an Alto car to abduct the jawan. One of the terrorists - Jahoor Ahmed Tokar - was in the Territorial Army before he had joined the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in 2017.

