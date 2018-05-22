Pakistan ISI wants JeM to carry out bigger terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan’s spy agency ISI has reportedly directed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) to carry out a big terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The outfit has been asked to strengthen its base in the Valley to ensure that the attack is carried out.

Authorities believe that the ISI is relying more on JeM, rather than outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. As of now, JeM mostly carries out operations in areas along the Line of Control (LoC), but fresh intercepts suggest that ISI wants it to carry out bigger attacks in the Valley.

The Pakistani agency believes that the outfit can carry out operations similar to Pathankot terror attacks in 2016.

This comes days after reports claimed that a training centre has been established in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir to train terrorists affiliated to the JeM. Training related to use of arms and new weapons are given to the terrorists in these camps in PoK.

Reports had said that members of Tehreek-e-Taliban were also seen in these training camps.

The ISI is reportedly releasing Taliban terrorists jailed in Pakistan on the condition that they would carry out attacks in parts of Jammu and Kashmir under the banner of JeM. They have been asked to attack security personnel.