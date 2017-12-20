Pakistan issues visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's family

New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday issued visa to Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav's family.

On December 17, 2017, Pakistan had said that the visa applications of Jadhav's family had been received and were being "processed".

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal had tweeted that 47-year-old Jadhav's mother and wife had applied for visas.

Visa applications of mother and wife of Commander Jadhav received for their visit on humanitarian grounds. Being processed. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 16, 2017

Earlier, Pakistan had rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its 'spy'.

In its counter-memorial submitted to the ICJ, Pakistan had said that the provision of such an access under the Vienna Convention was only for legitimate visitors and not for spies.

Pakistan had added that Jadhav was not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of 'spying' and carrying out 'sabotage activities'.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage' and 'terrorism' in April 2017, following which India moved the ICJ in May.

The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

