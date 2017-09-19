close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan might be helping North Korea with nukes, hints India

Concerned over North Korea's controversial nuclear programme, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a probe into Pyongyang's nuclear proliferation links with other nations.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 12:20
Pakistan might be helping North Korea with nukes, hints India

New York: Concerned over North Korea's controversial nuclear programme, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a probe into Pyongyang's nuclear proliferation links with other nations.

Without naming Pakistan, Swaraj urged the world community to hold those accountable for it.

"EAM Sushma Swaraj deplored North Korea's recent actions and stated that its proliferation linkages must be explored and those involved must be held accountable," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar was quoted as saying by NDTV on Tuesday.

The EAM made these remarks days after North Korea fired another mid-range ballistic missile over Japan on Friday.

This was North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test, which was conducted on September 3, in direct defiance of United Nations sanctions and the growing international pressure.

Swaraj made these remarks during her trilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono, on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session here.

During her meeting with Tillerson and Kono, Swaraj raised the issue of countries with "linkages" to North Korea`s nuclear programme, in an indirect reference to Pakistan which had been involved in a nuclear-for-missile technology swap.

Asked if Swaraj was actually referring to Pakistan, MEA's Kumar clarified that no names were mentioned and said her statement was emphatic and clear that "proliferation linkages must be explored and those involved be held accountable" and it was for reporters to interpret it.

During what Kumar described as "very hectic and active day," Sushma Swaraj attended US President Donald Trump`s summit on reforming the UN.

Trump backed plans by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to reform the global organisation, but confined his comments to mostly the secretariat and bureaucracy, peacekeeping and the budget.

While India has consistently maintained that the UN needed to be reformed, it wanted a comprehensive reform that also dealt with bodies like the Security Council, Kumar said.

The meetings with Foreign Ministers Khemaies Jhinaoui of Tunisia, Anders Samuelsen of Denmark, Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE and Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa of Bahrain all had an economic dimension.

Sushma Swaraj and Jhinaoui discussed their bilateral meeting scheduled for October and cooperation in pharmaceutical and information technology (IT) fields, Kumar said. There was a huge potential for India to export vaccines because of their comparative low costs, he added.

Participation in World Food India, an international event on partnerships in India`s food economy, to be held in November was discussed in the meeting with Samuelsen, he said.

Denmark is hosting the World Food Summit this year and it also figured in their talks.

They also talked about the Make in India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opportunities for investments in India, he said.

TAGS

Sushma SwarajNorth KoreaPakistanNorth Korea nuclear programmeUnited Nations

From Zee News

Technology

Zebronics launches new party speaker at Rs 32,499

&#039;Depressed&#039; Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital doctor commits suicide
Delhi

'Depressed' Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital doctor com...

China fails to keep promises, European Union body complains
WorldAsia

China fails to keep promises, European Union body complains

Odisha: CBI arrests BJD MLA in Seashore Chitfund scam case
Odisha

Odisha: CBI arrests BJD MLA in Seashore Chitfund scam case

With new operating system, Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology

With new operating system, Apple revamps its money-making A...

Android users to soon manage chat data storage on WhatsApp
TechnologyApps

Android users to soon manage chat data storage on WhatsApp

IIIT Nizvid suspends 54 students for ragging juniors
India

IIIT Nizvid suspends 54 students for ragging juniors

Technology

IBM outranks Microsoft as top Blockchain technology leader

2008 Malegaon blast case accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dhardwivedi get bail
Maharashtra

2008 Malegaon blast case accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Su...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

What Doklam stand-off has taught us

Year after Uri attack: Real culprits at large, but Pakistan feels the heat

DNA Edit | Breaking the bank: Rising wilful defaults in PSBs hurt investor confidence

Can Indian refiners outlive the electric car revolution?

Appeal for help: I’m Struggling To Save My 45-Day-Old Baby Girl