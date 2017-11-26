Pakistan must do much more than what it says in words: Kiren Rijiju on terrorism

MUMBAI: On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that Pakistan must do more than what it says to fight terrorism.

He added that the Indian government has been putting pressure on Pakistan to take action against terrorists breeding on its soil.

"The government of India's stand is very clear. We have been putting pressure on Pakistan, absolutely making very clear that it's breeding ground for terrorism and not doing enough to contain terrorism on its soil. They must do much more than what they say in words," Rijiju said.

His comments come at a time when Pakistan released Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed from house arrest.

Condemning Hafiz Saeed's release, the Ministry of External Affairs had lashed out at Pakistan saying that a self-confessed global terrorist has been let off.

"India, as indeed the entire International community, is outraged that a self-confessed and a UN proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue with his evil agenda," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

Not just India, the United States had also called on Pakistan to ensure that the JuD chief is arrested and charged for his crimes.