Pakistan must face consequence for sponsoring terror: US lawmaker

His remarks came just three days after he had made similar comments in which he urged the Trump administration to cut-off military aid to Pakistan.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 17:59
New Delhi: US lawmaker Ted Poe has again urged the US Congress to declare Pakistan a “state sponsor of terror” and said Islamabad must face consequences for sponsoring terrorism.

His remarks came just four days after he had made similar comments in which he urged the Trump administration to cut-off military aid to Pakistan.

He also asked Washington to revoke Pakistan's non-NATO ally status.

"Quit giving them military aid. Quit giving them money. Designate them as a state sponsor of terrorism, and remove Pakistan's status as major non-NATO ally to the US," PTI quoted Congressman Poe as saying.

"There needs to be consequences for this long history, that most Americans are not aware of, where Pakistan says one thing and, does something else.

"Those consequences need to come down to get attention. The longest war in American history continues today, and it is a war supposedly against terrorism," Poe said.

