Pakistan national lodged in Madhya Pradesh jail to be released next week

A Pakistan national, who was lodged in a Madhya Pradesh jail since the last ten years will be released and will return to the neighbouring country next week.

Imran Qureshi Warsi who was sentenced for forging documents and spying will be released from Bhopal jail after the completion of his sentence. He is scheduled to return to Pakistan on December 26 from the Attari-Wagah border.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Warsi said that the police treated him like a family.

"Police treated me very well, just like a family. I found loving people here the same way there are loving people in Pakistan. I believe good people find good people everywhere," said Warsi.